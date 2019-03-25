Cardinals 6, Redbirds 3

|St. Louis
|Memphis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Y.Munoz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urias 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gldhmdt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Trunfel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.DJong ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ngowski 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Ozuna lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|J.Meses rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wieters c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|L.Thmas cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Mlina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Hurst ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mendoza 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Sosa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Fwler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hdson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O’Keefe c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ko.Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Drake lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Montero dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|H.Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|T.Edman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Knizner dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|6
|5
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|1
|St. Louis
|003
|002
|001—6
|Memphis
|100
|000
|200—3
E_Munoz 2 (3), DeJong (2). DP_St. Louis 0, Memphis 1. LOB_St. Louis 5, Memphis 7. 2B_Carlson (3), O’Neill (5), Garcia (1), Mieses (1). HR_Ozuna (3). CS_Mendoza (1), Nogowski (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Wacha W, 2-1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Mayers H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes
|1 1-3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Jones H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Meisinger H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miller H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hicks S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Memphis
|Wainwright L, 0-0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gant
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Leone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Layne
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by_Reyes (Thomas).
WP_Jones, Gant.
Umpires_Home, Blake Carnahan; First, Sean Ryan; Second, Ceja Nestor; Third, Lee Meyers.
T_2:54. A_10,442
