Cardinals 6, Redbirds 3

March 25, 2019 11:14 pm
 
St. Louis Memphis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Y.Munoz 3b 5 0 0 0 R.Urias 2b 5 0 0 0
Gldhmdt 1b 2 0 0 0 Schrock 3b 3 1 0 0
Carlson lf 3 0 2 0 Trunfel 3b 1 0 0 0
P.DJong ss 1 0 0 0 Ngowski 1b 3 0 0 0
Rbinson pr 2 1 0 0 A.Grcia rf 3 0 1 1
M.Ozuna lf 2 1 1 3 J.Meses rf 1 0 1 0
Wieters c 1 1 0 0 L.Thmas cf 2 1 0 0
Y.Mlina c 2 0 0 0 S.Hurst ph 1 0 0 0
Mendoza 1b 1 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa ss 4 0 0 0
D.Fwler rf 1 0 0 0 J.Hdson c 2 0 0 0
Mrtinez rf 2 0 0 0 O’Keefe c 1 1 1 0
Ko.Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Drake lf 4 0 0 0
O’Neill cf 2 2 2 1 Montero dh 2 0 1 0
H.Bader cf 2 0 0 0
T.Edman 2b 1 0 0 0
Knizner dh 3 1 1 1
Totals 31 6 6 5 Totals 32 3 4 1
St. Louis 003 002 001—6
Memphis 100 000 200—3

E_Munoz 2 (3), DeJong (2). DP_St. Louis 0, Memphis 1. LOB_St. Louis 5, Memphis 7. 2B_Carlson (3), O’Neill (5), Garcia (1), Mieses (1). HR_Ozuna (3). CS_Mendoza (1), Nogowski (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wacha W, 2-1 4 2 1 0 0 5
Mayers H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reyes 1 1-3 0 2 0 2 2
Jones H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Meisinger H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Miller H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 3
Hicks S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Memphis
Wainwright L, 0-0 4 1 3 3 4 2
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 0 2
Gant 1 1 2 2 2 2
Leone 1 1 0 0 0 0
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Layne 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_Reyes (Thomas).

WP_Jones, Gant.

Umpires_Home, Blake Carnahan; First, Sean Ryan; Second, Ceja Nestor; Third, Lee Meyers.

T_2:54. A_10,442

