Cardinals 8, Nationals 5

March 16, 2019 4:21 pm
 
St. Louis Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Edman ss 5 2 2 1 T.Trner ss 4 1 2 2
Mrtinez rf 2 0 1 1 Kieboom ph 1 0 0 0
M.Myers rp 1 0 1 0 A.Eaton rf 3 0 1 0
S.Hurst ph 1 0 0 0 Kieboom ss 2 0 0 0
Montero ph 0 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 1 0
Toerner pr 0 1 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0
Schrock 2b 5 1 2 1 Ju.Soto lf 2 0 1 0
O’Neill cf 3 0 0 0 Sverino c 2 0 1 0
Knizner c 1 1 1 3 Zmmrman 1b 3 0 0 0
Fr.Pena c 3 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 1b 1 0 0 0
Y.Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 0 0
I.Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 H.Jones lf 1 0 0 0
N.Grman 3b 4 1 1 1 Y.Gomes c 3 2 3 1
Arzrena lf 4 2 2 1 Hrnndez pr 0 0 0 0
Mendoza 1b 4 0 1 0 Wi.Difo cf 3 1 1 1
A.Gmber sp 1 0 0 0 Dmnguez 3b 1 0 0 0
Rbinson ph 1 0 0 0 Schrzer sp 1 0 0 0
Carlson rf 1 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 2 0 1 0
Totals 38 8 11 8 Totals 36 5 11 4
St. Louis 100 000 205—8
Washington 010 400 000—5

E_Gorman 2 (2). DP_St. Louis 0, Washington 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, Washington 8. 2B_Edman (2), Turner (4), Soto (1), Stevenson (3). 3B_Edman (1). HR_Knizner (1), Gorman (1), Arozarena (1), Gomes (4). CS_Jones (1), Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Gomber 4 8 5 5 2 0
Layne BS, 0-5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Mayers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brebbia 1 2 0 0 0 2
Leone 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cervenka W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Woodford 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Scherzer 6 4 1 1 0 9
Barraclough 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Nuno H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rosenthal H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 1
Doolittle L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 2-3 4 5 5 1 0
Williams S, 4-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Gomber, Rosenthal.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Carlos Torres; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:08. A_6,377

