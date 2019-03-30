Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 9, Brewers 5

March 30, 2019 12:11 am
 
St. Louis Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Crpnt 3b 5 2 2 1 Cain cf 4 1 2 0
Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0 Ch.Andr p 0 0 0 0
Gldschm 1b 5 3 4 5 Yelich rf 3 2 2 1
DeJong ss 5 0 2 1 Braun lf 4 1 2 3
Ozuna lf 6 1 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0
Molina c 3 1 1 1 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0
De.Fwlr rf 3 0 1 0 Mstakas 2b 3 0 1 0
Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 Grandal c 3 0 0 1
Bader cf 5 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0
Flherty p 2 1 1 0 F.Prlta p 1 0 0 0
Gant p 0 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0
J.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0
A.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
A.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0
O’Neill ph 1 0 1 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0
Munoz 3b 0 0 0 0 Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 9 14 8 Totals 31 5 8 5
St. Louis 300 101 310—9
Milwaukee 003 100 010—5

DP_St. Louis 2. LOB_St. Louis 13, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Ozuna (1), Molina (1), O’Neill (1), Moustakas (1). HR_Goldschmidt 3 (3), Yelich (2), Braun (1). CS_Cain (1). SF_Grandal (1). S_Flaherty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Flaherty 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 4
Gant W,1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Miller 1 1 1 1 0 0
Hicks 1 0 0 0 0 2
Milwaukee
Peralta 3 6 4 4 3 3
Albers 1 1 0 0 1 2
Claudio 1 0 0 0 1 0
Williams L,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Barnes 1 3 3 3 0 1
Anderson 2 2 1 1 2 3

F.Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Peralta (DeJong), by Miller (Shaw). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:41. A_30,157 (41,900).

