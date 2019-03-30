Cardinals 9, Brewers 5

St. Louis Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Crpnt 3b 5 2 2 1 Cain cf 4 1 2 0 Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0 Ch.Andr p 0 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 5 3 4 5 Yelich rf 3 2 2 1 DeJong ss 5 0 2 1 Braun lf 4 1 2 3 Ozuna lf 6 1 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 Molina c 3 1 1 1 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0 De.Fwlr rf 3 0 1 0 Mstakas 2b 3 0 1 0 Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 Grandal c 3 0 0 1 Bader cf 5 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 Flherty p 2 1 1 0 F.Prlta p 1 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0 J.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0 A.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 A.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0 O’Neill ph 1 0 1 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Munoz 3b 0 0 0 0 Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 40 9 14 8 Totals 31 5 8 5

St. Louis 300 101 310—9 Milwaukee 003 100 010—5

DP_St. Louis 2. LOB_St. Louis 13, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Ozuna (1), Molina (1), O’Neill (1), Moustakas (1). HR_Goldschmidt 3 (3), Yelich (2), Braun (1). CS_Cain (1). SF_Grandal (1). S_Flaherty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Flaherty 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 4 Gant W,1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 0 Miller 1 1 1 1 0 0 Hicks 1 0 0 0 0 2 Milwaukee Peralta 3 6 4 4 3 3 Albers 1 1 0 0 1 2 Claudio 1 0 0 0 1 0 Williams L,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Barnes 1 3 3 3 0 1 Anderson 2 2 1 1 2 3

F.Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Peralta (DeJong), by Miller (Shaw). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:41. A_30,157 (41,900).

