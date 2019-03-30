Cardinals 9, Brewers 5

|St. Louis
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Crpnt 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Jor.Hck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Andr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|5
|3
|4
|5
|Yelich rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|DeJong ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Ozuna lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|De.Fwlr rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bader cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|F.Prlta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ta.Wllm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Munoz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|9
|14
|8
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|St. Louis
|300
|101
|310—9
|Milwaukee
|003
|100
|010—5
DP_St. Louis 2. LOB_St. Louis 13, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Ozuna (1), Molina (1), O’Neill (1), Moustakas (1). HR_Goldschmidt 3 (3), Yelich (2), Braun (1). CS_Cain (1). SF_Grandal (1). S_Flaherty (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Flaherty
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Gant W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Reyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|Peralta
|3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Albers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Williams L,0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Anderson
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
F.Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Peralta (DeJong), by Miller (Shaw). WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:41. A_30,157 (41,900).
