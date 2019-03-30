Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cardinals 9, Brewers 5

March 30, 2019 12:11 am
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 5 2 2 1 1 1 .222
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 5 3 4 5 1 0 .500
DeJong ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .222
Ozuna lf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .200
Molina c 3 1 1 1 2 0 .143
Fowler rf 3 0 1 0 2 2 .167
Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .429
Bader cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Flaherty p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-O’Neill ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Munoz 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 9 14 8 7 10
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .375
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yelich rf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .600
Braun lf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .375
Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .125
Moustakas 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333
Grandal c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .000
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Peralta p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 5 8 5 2 8
St. Louis 300 101 310—9 14 0
Milwaukee 003 100 010—5 8 0

a-struck out for Albers in the 4th. b-struck out for Gant in the 7th. c-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. d-doubled for Miller in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 13, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Ozuna (1), Molina (1), O’Neill (1), Moustakas (1). HR_Goldschmidt (1), off Peralta; Goldschmidt (2), off Williams; Goldschmidt (3), off Barnes; Braun (1), off Flaherty; Yelich (2), off Miller. RBIs_Carpenter (1), Goldschmidt 5 (5), DeJong (1), Molina (1), Yelich (4), Braun 3 (3), Grandal (1). CS_Cain (1). SF_Grandal. S_Flaherty.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 7 (Carpenter, Ozuna, Fowler 2, Bader 3); Milwaukee 1 (Thames). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 17; Milwaukee 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Molina, Goldschmidt, Bader. GIDP_Aguilar, Grandal.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, DeJong), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 4 89 8.31
Gant, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 0.00
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Miller 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 9.00
Hicks 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta 3 6 4 4 3 3 80 12.00
Albers 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 0.00
Claudio 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.00
Williams, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 9.00
Barnes 1 3 3 3 0 1 24 27.00
Anderson 2 2 1 1 2 3 34 4.50

Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gant 1-0, Albers 2-1. HBP_Peralta (DeJong), Miller (Shaw). WP_Anderson. PB_Molina (1).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:41. A_30,157 (41,900).

