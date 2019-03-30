Cardinals 9, Brewers 5

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 5 2 2 1 1 1 .222 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Goldschmidt 1b 5 3 4 5 1 0 .500 DeJong ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .222 Ozuna lf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .200 Molina c 3 1 1 1 2 0 .143 Fowler rf 3 0 1 0 2 2 .167 Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .429 Bader cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Flaherty p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-O’Neill ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Munoz 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 40 9 14 8 7 10

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .375 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yelich rf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .600 Braun lf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .375 Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .125 Moustakas 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333 Grandal c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .000 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Peralta p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 5 8 5 2 8

St. Louis 300 101 310—9 14 0 Milwaukee 003 100 010—5 8 0

a-struck out for Albers in the 4th. b-struck out for Gant in the 7th. c-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. d-doubled for Miller in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 13, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Ozuna (1), Molina (1), O’Neill (1), Moustakas (1). HR_Goldschmidt (1), off Peralta; Goldschmidt (2), off Williams; Goldschmidt (3), off Barnes; Braun (1), off Flaherty; Yelich (2), off Miller. RBIs_Carpenter (1), Goldschmidt 5 (5), DeJong (1), Molina (1), Yelich (4), Braun 3 (3), Grandal (1). CS_Cain (1). SF_Grandal. S_Flaherty.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 7 (Carpenter, Ozuna, Fowler 2, Bader 3); Milwaukee 1 (Thames). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 17; Milwaukee 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Molina, Goldschmidt, Bader. GIDP_Aguilar, Grandal.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, DeJong), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 4 89 8.31 Gant, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 0.00 Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Miller 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 9.00 Hicks 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta 3 6 4 4 3 3 80 12.00 Albers 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 0.00 Claudio 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.00 Williams, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 9.00 Barnes 1 3 3 3 0 1 24 27.00 Anderson 2 2 1 1 2 3 34 4.50

Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gant 1-0, Albers 2-1. HBP_Peralta (DeJong), Miller (Shaw). WP_Anderson. PB_Molina (1).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:41. A_30,157 (41,900).

