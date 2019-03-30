Cardinals 9, Brewers 5

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|3
|4
|5
|1
|0
|.500
|DeJong ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Ozuna lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Molina c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.143
|Fowler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.167
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.429
|Bader cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Flaherty p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Martinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-O’Neill ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Munoz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|40
|9
|14
|8
|7
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yelich rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.600
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.375
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Peralta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gamel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|St. Louis
|300
|101
|310—9
|14
|0
|Milwaukee
|003
|100
|010—5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Albers in the 4th. b-struck out for Gant in the 7th. c-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. d-doubled for Miller in the 9th.
LOB_St. Louis 13, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Ozuna (1), Molina (1), O’Neill (1), Moustakas (1). HR_Goldschmidt (1), off Peralta; Goldschmidt (2), off Williams; Goldschmidt (3), off Barnes; Braun (1), off Flaherty; Yelich (2), off Miller. RBIs_Carpenter (1), Goldschmidt 5 (5), DeJong (1), Molina (1), Yelich (4), Braun 3 (3), Grandal (1). CS_Cain (1). SF_Grandal. S_Flaherty.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 7 (Carpenter, Ozuna, Fowler 2, Bader 3); Milwaukee 1 (Thames). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 17; Milwaukee 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Molina, Goldschmidt, Bader. GIDP_Aguilar, Grandal.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, DeJong), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|89
|8.31
|Gant, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|0.00
|Reyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Miller
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|9.00
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|80
|12.00
|Albers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
|Williams, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|9.00
|Barnes
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|24
|27.00
|Anderson
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|34
|4.50
Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gant 1-0, Albers 2-1. HBP_Peralta (DeJong), Miller (Shaw). WP_Anderson. PB_Molina (1).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:41. A_30,157 (41,900).
