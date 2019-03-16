Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals added offensive line depth by signing Garcia

March 16, 2019 8:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals added another piece to their rebuilt offensive line, signing Max Garcia to a one-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced on Saturday were not disclosed.

The 27-year-old Garcia is coming off a torn ACL suffered in practice last November. He’s expected to provide depth behind starting guards Justin Pugh and J.R. Sweezy if he recovers from the injury and makes the team.

Garcia played the past four seasons with the Denver Broncos, starting 41 of 57 games. He started all 32 games at left guard for the Broncos between 2016-17 after playing all 16 games as a rookie.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Garcia also played three playoff games, including Super Bowl 50. He was a fourth-round pick out of Florida in the 2015 NFL draft.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.