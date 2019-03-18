Listen Live Sports

Cardinals sign defensive back Josh Shaw

March 18, 2019 6:41 pm
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed defensive back Josh Shaw to a one-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced Monday were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old Shaw has played four NFL seasons with Cincinnati, Kansas City and Tampa Bay. A fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Shaw has played 55 career games with 14 starts, most during his three seasons with the Bengals.

He has 106 career tackles, seven passes defensed and a fumble recovery, adding 14 tackles on special teams.

Shaw can play cornerback and safety.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

