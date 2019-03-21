Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cardinals sign Philon and Seals-Jones

March 21, 2019 5:42 pm
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed defensive lineman Darius Philon to a two-year contract and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to a one-year deal.

Terms of the deals announced Thursday were not disclosed.

The 25-year-old Philon has played four seasons with the Chargers after being selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

He’s appeared in 54 career games with 19 starts, including two playoff games. He had a career-high 50 tackles and four sacks last season while playing a career-high 13 games. Philon has 121 career tackles and 9½ sacks.

Seals-Jones had 34 receptions for 343 yards and a touchdown last season, his third with Arizona.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

