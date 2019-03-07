Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Carlos Gomez rejoins Mets, 3½ years after trade fell through

March 7, 2019 11:52 am
 
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Gomez is back with the Mets, 3½ years after a trade fell through that would have sent him from Milwaukee to New York.

New York said Thursday the outfielder had agreed to a minor league contract and will report to big league spring training.

A two-time All-Star, the 33-year-old Gomez hit .208 with nine homers and 32 RBIs in 118 games last year for Tampa Bay.

Gomez signed with the Mets in 2002 and made his big league debut with New York in 2007. He was traded to Minnesota before the 2008 season.

He became part of Mets lore on July 29, 2015, when New York agreed to send Wilmer Flores and pitcher Zack Wheeler to Milwaukee for Gomez. Flores was at shortstop and Mets fans gave him a standing ovation after learning of the swap. TV cameras caught him crying while in the field in the eighth inning.

The trade was never completed, and two nights later Flores hit a game-ending 12th-inning home run.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

