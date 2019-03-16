Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cartwright leads UC Irvine past Long Beach St. 75-67

March 16, 2019 12:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Robert Cartwright had 17 points to lead five UC Irvine players in double figures as the Anteaters defeated Long Beach State 75-67 in the semifinals of the Big West Conference Tourney on Friday night. Max Hazzard added 14 points for the Anteaters. Evan Leonard chipped in 13, Tommy Rutherford scored 11 and Jonathan Galloway had 10.

Deishuan Booker had 21 points for the 49ers (15-19). Bryan Alberts added 12 points. Mason Riggins had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.