Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cashman wins giant slalom for first career national title

March 25, 2019 8:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. (AP) — Keely Cashman won the giant slalom on Monday for her first career national title at the U.S. championships.

Cashman denied Nina O’Brien a sweep in the technical events at Waterville Valley Resort. O’Brien won the parallel slalom on Saturday and the slalom on Sunday, and was third after the morning run on Monday. O’Brien skied one of the fastest runs on her second attempt to take the lead with two racers left, but finished 0.28 seconds behind for the silver medal.

Tricia Mangan was third for the second straight day, 1.22 seconds behind Cashman.

O’Brien also won two national titles in the velocity events at Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine last week.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The men will race the giant slalom on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.