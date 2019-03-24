Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cavaliers-Bucks, Box

March 24, 2019 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CLEVELAND (105)

Osman 4-10 1-2 9, Nance Jr. 5-9 1-2 13, Love 8-21 0-0 20, Sexton 6-15 5-6 18, Knight 1-7 0-0 2, Chriss 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 5-8 0-0 10, Stauskas 2-4 0-0 6, Nwaba 3-5 1-2 8, Clarkson 7-16 4-5 19. Totals 41-96 12-17 105.

MILWAUKEE (127)

Middleton 7-15 2-4 17, Antetokounmpo 11-16 4-6 26, Lopez 5-9 0-0 14, Bledsoe 3-7 4-4 12, Snell 4-6 2-2 12, Colson 1-2 0-0 3, Ilyasova 1-3 0-0 2, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 7-8 2-2 17, Brown 5-8 0-1 12, Connaughton 3-9 2-2 9. Totals 48-87 16-21 127.

Cleveland 27 28 22 28—105
Milwaukee 32 36 22 37—127

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 11-41 (Love 4-11, Stauskas 2-4, Nance Jr. 2-6, Nwaba 1-2, Clarkson 1-4, Sexton 1-6, Knight 0-3, Osman 0-5), Milwaukee 15-41 (Lopez 4-7, Brown 2-3, Snell 2-4, Bledsoe 2-5, Colson 1-1, Hill 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Ilyasova 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-3). Fouled Out_Osman. Rebounds_Cleveland 44 (Love 19), Milwaukee 45 (Antetokounmpo 10). Assists_Cleveland 23 (Nance Jr. 6), Milwaukee 26 (Bledsoe, Antetokounmpo 7). Total Fouls_Cleveland 21, Milwaukee 13. A_17,930 (17,500).

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.