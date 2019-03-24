Cavaliers-Bucks, Box

CLEVELAND (105)

Osman 4-10 1-2 9, Nance Jr. 5-9 1-2 13, Love 8-21 0-0 20, Sexton 6-15 5-6 18, Knight 1-7 0-0 2, Chriss 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 5-8 0-0 10, Stauskas 2-4 0-0 6, Nwaba 3-5 1-2 8, Clarkson 7-16 4-5 19. Totals 41-96 12-17 105.

MILWAUKEE (127)

Middleton 7-15 2-4 17, Antetokounmpo 11-16 4-6 26, Lopez 5-9 0-0 14, Bledsoe 3-7 4-4 12, Snell 4-6 2-2 12, Colson 1-2 0-0 3, Ilyasova 1-3 0-0 2, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 7-8 2-2 17, Brown 5-8 0-1 12, Connaughton 3-9 2-2 9. Totals 48-87 16-21 127.

Cleveland 27 28 22 28—105 Milwaukee 32 36 22 37—127

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 11-41 (Love 4-11, Stauskas 2-4, Nance Jr. 2-6, Nwaba 1-2, Clarkson 1-4, Sexton 1-6, Knight 0-3, Osman 0-5), Milwaukee 15-41 (Lopez 4-7, Brown 2-3, Snell 2-4, Bledsoe 2-5, Colson 1-1, Hill 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Ilyasova 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-3). Fouled Out_Osman. Rebounds_Cleveland 44 (Love 19), Milwaukee 45 (Antetokounmpo 10). Assists_Cleveland 23 (Nance Jr. 6), Milwaukee 26 (Bledsoe, Antetokounmpo 7). Total Fouls_Cleveland 21, Milwaukee 13. A_17,930 (17,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.