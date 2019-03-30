Cavaliers-Clippers, Box

CLEVELAND (108)

Osman 5-13 7-9 19, Nwaba 3-9 2-2 8, Thompson 4-8 2-4 10, Sexton 7-17 6-6 21, Knight 3-7 0-0 6, Adel 1-1 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 2-9 1-2 5, Chriss 1-4 1-1 3, Zizic 2-3 0-0 4, Stauskas 2-5 0-0 4, Clarkson 11-16 4-4 26. Totals 41-92 23-28 108.

L.A. CLIPPERS (132)

Beverley 1-10 1-2 4, Green 8-9 0-0 18, Zubac 3-3 0-0 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-12 1-2 22, Shamet 5-11 0-0 13, Motley 2-2 1-2 5, Chandler 1-3 1-2 4, Harrell 10-13 2-3 23, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Temple 5-5 0-0 13, Williams 7-12 3-3 18, Wallace 1-2 2-2 4, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 53-85 11-16 132.

Cleveland 29 23 31 25—108 L.A. Clippers 29 36 28 39—132

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 3-23 (Osman 2-6, Sexton 1-5, Nance Jr. 0-2, Chriss 0-2, Knight 0-2, Nwaba 0-2, Stauskas 0-2, Clarkson 0-2), L.A. Clippers 15-33 (Temple 3-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-3, Shamet 3-8, Green 2-2, Harrell 1-1, Chandler 1-3, Williams 1-4, Beverley 1-7, Wallace 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 36 (Nance Jr., Thompson 10), L.A. Clippers 44 (Green 10). Assists_Cleveland 18 (Osman, Sexton, Thompson 3), L.A. Clippers 33 (Gilgeous-Alexander 8). Total Fouls_Cleveland 16, L.A. Clippers 25. A_16,439 (18,997).

