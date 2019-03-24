CCU faces WVU in second round of CBI

Coastal Carolina (16-16) vs. West Virginia (15-20)

CBI Second Round, WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina is set to face off against West Virginia in the second round of the CBI. West Virginia earned a 77-63 win over Grand Canyon in its most recent game, while Coastal Carolina won 81-72 against Howard in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: West Virginia’s Derek Culver has averaged 11.5 points and 10.2 rebounds while Lamont West has put up 10.8 points and four rebounds. For the Chanticleers, Zac Cuthbertson has averaged 18.2 points and 8.3 rebounds while Devante Jones has put up 13 points.

CLUTCH CUTHBERTSON: Cuthbertson has connected on 36.4 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Coastal Carolina is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 16-9 when scoring at least 67.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Coastal Carolina’s Jones has attempted 87 3-pointers and connected on 31 percent of them, and is 9 for 36 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia attempts more free throws per game than any other Big 12 team. The Mountaineers have averaged 23.6 free throws per game this season.

