Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Cecil, 4 other Cardinals on injured list to start season

March 25, 2019 7:14 pm
 
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed five players on the injured list as they began to shape their roster for Thursday’s opener at the Milwaukee Brewers.

St. Louis said Monday the official reason for Brett Cecil’s designation is carpal tunnel syndrome, though the left-hander also is dealing with arm fatigue and erratic mechanics. Right-hander Carlos Martinez is out with a strained rotator cuff and reliever Luke Gregerson with a right shoulder impingement.

Jedd Gyorko will start the season on IL after dealing with a calf issue for most of March. He was hoping to be ready by opening day but will instead be out until at least April 4.

Justin Williams is on the IL with a fracture in his right hand, though the Cardinals have plenty of depth in the outfield and he will likely head to Triple-A Memphis when he’s ready to go.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

