Celine Boutier takes 1-shot lead in Founders Cup

March 21, 2019 9:47 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Celine Boutier closed with a 4-foot birdie putt late Thursday afternoon for an 8-under 64 and a one-stroke lead in the Founders Cup.

The Frenchwoman won the Vic Open last month in Australia for her first LPGA Tour title.

Na Yeon Choi was tied for second with Alana Uriell, Charlotte Thomas, Jin Young Ko and Nanna Koerstz Madsen in the event that honors the 13 women who founded the tour. Choi returned from a back injury that sidelined her 11 months.

Uriell won a Symetra Tour event two weeks ago in Florida in her pro debut, making an eagle on the first hole of a playoff.

Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Jenny Shin, Carlota Ciganda, Pornanong Phatlum and Monday qualifier Cheyenne Knight shot 66.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

