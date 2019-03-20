Celtics-76ers, Box

BOSTON (115)

Tatum 6-12 0-0 13, Morris 2-9 0-0 4, Horford 9-16 2-2 22, Irving 12-29 9-11 36, Smart 1-4 0-0 3, Ojeleye 2-2 2-2 7, Brown 3-3 0-1 6, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Baynes 2-4 0-0 4, Rozier 8-16 0-0 20. Totals 45-96 13-16 115.

PHILADELPHIA (118)

Butler 7-17 5-5 22, Harris 7-17 5-6 21, Embiid 8-17 20-21 37, B.Simmons 5-9 3-4 13, Redick 4-14 5-5 17, Ennis III 1-2 0-0 2, Scott 1-6 1-2 4, Marjanovic 1-4 0-0 2, McConnell 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 34-90 39-43 118.

Boston 39 30 21 25—115 Philadelphia 30 28 27 33—118

3-Point Goals_Boston 12-32 (Rozier 4-8, Irving 3-13, Horford 2-4, Ojeleye 1-1, Tatum 1-2, Smart 1-3, Baynes 0-1), Philadelphia 11-33 (Redick 4-11, Butler 3-9, Harris 2-5, Embiid 1-3, Scott 1-4, McConnell 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 46 (Morris, Irving 9), Philadelphia 54 (Embiid 22). Assists_Boston 22 (Horford 5), Philadelphia 23 (B.Simmons 7). Total Fouls_Boston 25, Philadelphia 17. Technicals_Philadelphia coach Brett Brown, Embiid. Ejected_Smart. A_20,606 (20,478).

