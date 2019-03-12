Celtics-Clippers, Box

BOSTON (115)

Brown 9-13 1-2 22, Morris 3-9 4-4 11, Horford 5-12 0-0 10, Irving 8-17 0-0 18, Smart 3-5 1-1 8, Ojeleye 1-3 2-4 4, Hayward 3-7 1-2 8, Yabusele 0-2 1-2 1, Theis 1-2 0-0 2, Baynes 1-4 0-0 2, Williams III 0-0 1-2 1, Rozier 10-14 0-0 26, Wanamaker 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 44-91 13-19 115.

L.A. CLIPPERS (140)

Shamet 4-6 0-0 11, Gallinari 9-12 3-3 25, Zubac 6-7 2-2 14, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-7 3-3 12, Beverley 4-8 1-1 11, Harrell 8-12 4-5 20, Green 2-6 0-0 4, Chandler 1-2 0-0 2, Temple 0-4 2-4 2, Williams 14-20 4-4 34, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0, Thornwell 1-1 2-3 5. Totals 53-86 21-25 140.

Boston 19 30 36 30—115 L.A. Clippers 25 37 39 39—140

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-36 (Rozier 6-9, Brown 3-5, Irving 2-7, Hayward 1-1, Smart 1-3, Morris 1-4, Baynes 0-1, Ojeleye 0-1, Yabusele 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, Horford 0-3), L.A. Clippers 13-28 (Gallinari 4-5, Shamet 3-5, Beverley 2-3, Williams 2-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Thornwell 1-1, Chandler 0-1, Temple 0-3, Green 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 29 (Brown 7), L.A. Clippers 47 (Zubac, Green 7). Assists_Boston 27 (Irving 11), L.A. Clippers 29 (Beverley 6). Total Fouls_Boston 24, L.A. Clippers 26. Technicals_Morris. A_19,068 (18,997).

