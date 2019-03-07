Listen Live Sports

Celtics-Kings, Box

March 7, 2019 12:33 am
 
BOSTON (111)

Tatum 8-17 6-6 24, Morris 7-16 2-2 19, Horford 8-10 4-4 21, Rozier 6-13 0-0 16, Smart 2-6 4-4 9, Hayward 6-10 0-2 12, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 3-6 2-3 10, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Baynes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-79 18-21 111.

SACRAMENTO (109)

Bogdanovic 5-9 0-0 14, Barnes 8-14 4-5 24, Cauley-Stein 8-9 3-4 19, Fox 7-13 2-4 16, Hield 8-19 3-3 23, Brewer 0-1 0-0 0, Giles III 2-7 2-4 6, Bjelica 1-5 2-2 5, Ferrell 1-2 0-0 2, Burks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-80 16-22 109.

Boston 26 23 33 29—111
Sacramento 32 17 28 32—109

3-Point Goals_Boston 13-33 (Rozier 4-10, Morris 3-8, Brown 2-3, Tatum 2-4, Horford 1-2, Smart 1-3, Hayward 0-3), Sacramento 13-29 (Bogdanovic 4-6, Barnes 4-7, Hield 4-9, Bjelica 1-5, Brewer 0-1, Fox 0-1). Fouled Out_Bogdanovic. Rebounds_Boston 35 (Horford 11), Sacramento 40 (Hield, Barnes 8). Assists_Boston 26 (Horford 7), Sacramento 23 (Fox 7). Total Fouls_Boston 22, Sacramento 21. A_17,583 (17,608).

