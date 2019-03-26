Listen Live Sports

Celtics’ Kyrie Irving to rest against Cavs, his former team

March 26, 2019 5:56 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Boston Celtics will rest star guard Kyrie Irving against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving is averaging 23.8 points and the Celtics want to keep him as fresh as possible going into the postseason.

The Celtics have lost four straight and are fifth in the Eastern Conference entering Tuesday night’s game in Cleveland.

Irving played his first six seasons with Cleveland. The six-time All-Star demanded a trade following the 2016-17 season and was dealt to Boston. He hasn’t played in Cleveland since the 2017-18 opener.

Celtics center Al Horford (sore left knee) and forward Jayson Tatum (back contusion) will return Tuesday. Horford missed two games while Tatum didn’t play in Sunday’s loss to San Antonio.

___

