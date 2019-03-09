Celtics-Lakers, Box

BOSTON (120)

Tatum 2-7 2-2 6, Morris 7-16 1-2 16, Horford 4-6 2-2 10, Irving 12-18 1-1 30, Smart 6-8 0-0 16, Brown 3-12 1-1 8, Hayward 6-8 2-4 15, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Yabusele 1-2 0-0 2, Theis 0-2 0-0 0, Baynes 3-5 1-2 7, Wanamaker 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 48-93 10-14 120.

L.A. LAKERS (107)

James 13-23 3-7 30, Wagner 7-13 7-7 22, McGee 3-5 2-2 8, Rondo 2-7 0-0 4, Caldwell-Pope 1-5 0-0 2, Bullock 3-9 0-0 7, Williams 9-16 0-0 18, Caruso 3-3 2-2 8, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 3-10 0-0 8. Totals 44-91 14-18 107.

Boston 25 32 36 27—120 L.A. Lakers 24 23 29 31—107

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-38 (Irving 5-8, Smart 4-6, Rozier 2-5, Hayward 1-3, Brown 1-6, Morris 1-6, Horford 0-1, Baynes 0-1, Tatum 0-2), L.A. Lakers 5-27 (Hart 2-6, Wagner 1-5, James 1-5, Bullock 1-6, Rondo 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 43 (Horford 8), L.A. Lakers 43 (Williams, James 10). Assists_Boston 32 (Irving, Tatum, Smart 5), L.A. Lakers 28 (James 12). Total Fouls_Boston 17, L.A. Lakers 16. A_18,997 (18,997).

