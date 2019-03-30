Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Celtics-Nets, Box

March 30, 2019 8:25 pm
 
BOSTON (96)

Tatum 4-9 0-0 9, Morris 4-11 6-7 16, Baynes 1-4 0-0 3, Rozier 1-8 0-0 2, Smart 3-10 2-2 9, Hayward 7-12 4-6 19, Ojeleye 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 3-10 2-4 9, Theis 7-9 2-2 16, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 0-1 0-0 0, Monroe 1-2 0-0 2, Wanamaker 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 35-83 18-23 96.

BROOKLYN (110)

Carroll 5-13 2-2 13, Kurucs 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 2-3 6-8 10, Russell 12-24 1-2 29, Harris 5-9 0-0 13, Dudley 2-4 0-0 6, Graham 1-1 2-2 5, Davis 2-3 5-6 9, Dinwiddie 3-12 2-2 8, LeVert 5-13 4-6 15, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 22-28 110.

Boston 21 27 22 26— 96
Brooklyn 17 32 33 28—110

3-Point Goals_Boston 8-20 (Morris 2-3, Tatum 1-1, Baynes 1-1, Hayward 1-3, Ojeleye 1-3, Brown 1-3, Smart 1-4, Rozier 0-2), Brooklyn 12-38 (Russell 4-12, Harris 3-5, Dudley 2-4, Graham 1-1, LeVert 1-4, Carroll 1-6, Dinwiddie 0-6). Fouled Out_Wanamaker. Rebounds_Boston 39 (Hayward, Brown 6), Brooklyn 40 (Harris 8). Assists_Boston 19 (Rozier 4), Brooklyn 22 (Russell 10). Total Fouls_Boston 25, Brooklyn 17. A_17,732 (17,732).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

