Celtics-Warriors, Box

BOSTON (128)

Tatum 6-13 4-4 17, Morris 4-8 0-0 10, Horford 2-3 0-0 5, Irving 7-15 3-4 19, Smart 4-9 0-0 9, Hayward 12-16 2-2 30, Brown 8-16 0-0 18, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 0-2 2-2 2, Yabusele 2-3 2-2 7, Baynes 0-1 0-0 0, Wanamaker 1-3 0-0 2, Rozier 3-7 3-3 9. Totals 49-96 16-17 128.

GOLDEN STATE (95)

Durant 5-16 8-10 18, Green 2-3 0-0 5, Cousins 4-12 2-3 10, Curry 8-16 3-3 23, McKinnie 3-5 1-1 7, Jerebko 1-4 2-2 4, Bell 3-7 1-2 7, Cook 3-10 0-0 9, Iguodala 0-1 2-2 2, Evans 3-3 0-0 6, Lee 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 34-85 19-23 95.

Boston 32 41 32 23—128 Golden State 24 24 28 19— 95

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-34 (Hayward 4-6, Brown 2-4, Irving 2-5, Morris 2-5, Horford 1-1, Yabusele 1-1, Tatum 1-3, Smart 1-5, Theis 0-1, Baynes 0-1, Rozier 0-2), Golden State 8-35 (Curry 4-10, Cook 3-4, Green 1-2, Iguodala 0-1, Jerebko 0-2, McKinnie 0-2, Lee 0-4, Cousins 0-5, Durant 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 46 (Hayward 7), Golden State 45 (Cousins 9). Assists_Boston 38 (Irving 11), Golden State 26 (Green 5). Total Fouls_Boston 24, Golden State 24. Technicals_Rozier, Cousins. A_19,596 (19,596).

