Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Warriors, Box

March 6, 2019 1:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (128)

Tatum 6-13 4-4 17, Morris 4-8 0-0 10, Horford 2-3 0-0 5, Irving 7-15 3-4 19, Smart 4-9 0-0 9, Hayward 12-16 2-2 30, Brown 8-16 0-0 18, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 0-2 2-2 2, Yabusele 2-3 2-2 7, Baynes 0-1 0-0 0, Wanamaker 1-3 0-0 2, Rozier 3-7 3-3 9. Totals 49-96 16-17 128.

GOLDEN STATE (95)

Durant 5-16 8-10 18, Green 2-3 0-0 5, Cousins 4-12 2-3 10, Curry 8-16 3-3 23, McKinnie 3-5 1-1 7, Jerebko 1-4 2-2 4, Bell 3-7 1-2 7, Cook 3-10 0-0 9, Iguodala 0-1 2-2 2, Evans 3-3 0-0 6, Lee 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 34-85 19-23 95.

Boston 32 41 32 23—128
Golden State 24 24 28 19— 95

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-34 (Hayward 4-6, Brown 2-4, Irving 2-5, Morris 2-5, Horford 1-1, Yabusele 1-1, Tatum 1-3, Smart 1-5, Theis 0-1, Baynes 0-1, Rozier 0-2), Golden State 8-35 (Curry 4-10, Cook 3-4, Green 1-2, Iguodala 0-1, Jerebko 0-2, McKinnie 0-2, Lee 0-4, Cousins 0-5, Durant 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 46 (Hayward 7), Golden State 45 (Cousins 9). Assists_Boston 38 (Irving 11), Golden State 26 (Green 5). Total Fouls_Boston 24, Golden State 24. Technicals_Rozier, Cousins. A_19,596 (19,596).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.