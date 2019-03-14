Listen Live Sports

Central Arkansas beats Texas A&M-CC 73-53

March 14, 2019 12:34 am
 
KATY, Texas (AP) — Thatch Unruh had 21 points as Central Arkansas easily beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-53 in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Unruh converted all 10 of his foul shots.

Hayden Koval had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Central Arkansas (14-18). Matthew Mondesir added 13 points. DeAndre Jones had 11 points and six rebounds for Central Arkansas.

Jashawn Talton had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Islanders (14-18). Jake Babic added 16 points.

Kareem South scored 4 points. The Islanders’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

