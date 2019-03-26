Listen Live Sports

Challenge to Olympic weightlifting doping sanctions dropped

March 26, 2019 11:54 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Rules slashing Olympic weightlifting places for countries where athletes frequently get caught doping look set to remain in force after a legal challenge was dropped.

The International Weightlifting Federation says officials in Kazakhstan, which faces having its quota cut from eight athletes to two, agreed to drop their challenge.

The IWF says both parties “agreed on a framework for their continued cooperation towards protecting clean athletes and promoting clean sport,” without providing any details of what that involves.

Under pressure from the International Olympic Committee after dozens of positive doping tests threatened weightlifting’s place on the Olympic program, the IWF program restricts quotas for nations with multiple doping offenses.

Kazakhstan was stripped of five gold medals in weightlifting from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics after positive doping tests.

