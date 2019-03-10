Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chargers release starting safety Jahleel Addae

March 10, 2019 1:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers released safety Jahleel Addae, who had started 59 games over the past six seasons.

Coach Anthony Lynn said in a statement that Addae’s release was tough but had to be made because of salary cap reasons. Addae’s release saves $5 million against the cap with free agency set to begin Wednesday.

Addae started all 16 regular-season games last season and finished fourth on the team with 72 tackles along with one interception and a sack. He moved to free safety last year after the Chargers drafted Derwin James in the first round.

___

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.