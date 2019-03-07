Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Charleston Southern beats Winthrop 77-63 in Big South

March 7, 2019 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Christian Keeling scored 25 points as Charleston Southern defeated Winthrop 77-63 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference Tourney on Thursday. Dontrell Shuler added 22 points for the Buccaneers.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 16 points for Charleston Southern (17-14). Travis McConico added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Bjorn Broman had 18 points for the Eagles (18-12). Nych Smith added 14 points and six rebounds. Micheal Anumba had 10 points.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.