Chattanooga seeks revenge on Furman

Furman (23-6, 12-5) vs. Chattanooga (12-18, 7-10)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman goes for the season sweep over Chattanooga after winning the previous matchup in Greenville. The teams last played each other on Jan. 24, when the Paladins outshot Chattanooga from the field 53.7 percent to 40 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to a 15-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The versatile Matt Rafferty is averaging 17.3 points, nine rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the charge for the Paladins. Jordan Lyons is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 16.3 points per game. The Mocs have been led by Kevin Easley, who is averaging 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.

EFFICIENT EASLEY: Easley has connected on 40 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Chattanooga is 0-8 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 12-10 when it scores at least 67.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Furman’s Hunter has attempted 141 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 6 for 11 over his past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Furman has held opposing teams to 66.1 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all SoCon teams.

