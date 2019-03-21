Listen Live Sports

Chiesa pulls out of Italy squad, Florenzi a doubt

March 21, 2019 1:51 pm
 
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa has left the Italy training camp with an injury, while Alessandro Florenzi is also a doubt for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Chiesa, who has made 11 appearances for Italy, pulled out of Tuesday’s training session after a recurrence of a thigh injury and the Italian football federation confirmed on Thursday that the 21-year-old had returned to his club.

The FIGC added that Florenzi had interrupted training on Thursday with left calf problem and that the condition of the Roma defender would be evaluated “in the next few hours.”

Florenzi has played 31 times for Italy.

Italy kicks off its qualifying campaign on Saturday against Finland in Udine before hosting Liechtenstein in Parma three days later.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

