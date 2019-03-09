Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Child among 3 killed in Oklahoma crash involving school bus

March 9, 2019 9:30 pm
 
BOWLEGS, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a child was among three people killed in a head-on crash involving a school bus.

A patrol report says the crash occurred just after 7:15 p.m. Friday on U.S. 377 near Bowlegs, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. A girl on the bus was killed, along with two people in an SUV.

The Konawa school district’s website says the girl was one of six junior high softball players returning home from a game. Five other girls on the bus and the bus driver were treated and released from area hospitals.

No names or ages have been released.

The patrol’s report says crash occurred when the southbound bus collided with the northbound SUV that was passing another vehicle. Both vehicles then burst into flames.

