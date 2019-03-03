Listen Live Sports

Childs carries BYU over San Diego 87-73

March 3, 2019 12:03 am
 
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yoeli Childs had 29 points and 13 rebounds as BYU beat San Diego 87-73 on Saturday night. TJ Haws added 26 points for the Cougars.

Nick Emery had 15 points for BYU (19-12, 11-5 West Coast Conference). Zac Seljaas added 10 points.

Isaiah Wright had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Toreros (18-13, 7-9). Olin Carter III added 15 points. Tyler Williams had 11 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Toreros for the season. BYU defeated San Diego 88-82 on Feb. 14. The Cougars and the Toreros next take the floor in the West Coast Conference Tournament.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

