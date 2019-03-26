Chile-United States Summary

At Houston Chile 1 0—1 United States 1 0—1

First half_1, United States, Pulisic (Zardes), 4th minute. 2, Chile, Opazo, 9th minute

Second half_None.

Yellow cards_Pavez, Chi, 27th; Lovitz, US, 75th; Vegas, Chi, 85th; Vidal, Chi, 90th+2. Red cards_None.

Referee_Daneon Parchment, Jamaica. Linesmen_Nicholas Anderson, Jamaica; Joseph Bertrand, Trinidad and Tobago.

A_18,033.

Lineups

Chile_Gabriel Arias; Oscar Opazo, Guillermo Maripan (Sebastian Vegas, 70th), Gonzalo Jara, Mauricio Isla; Gary Medel, Charles Aranguiz (Jimmy Martinez, 90th), Esteban Pavez, Arturo Vidal; Nicolas Castillo (Diego Rubin, 86th), Diego Valdes (Erick Pulgar, 70th)

United States_Ethan Horvath; DeAndre Yedlin, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Miazga, John Brooks, Tim Ream; Michael Bradley, Christian Roldan (Jonathan Lewis, 84th), Christian Pulisic (Sebastien Lletget, 35th); Corey Baird (Daniel Lovitz, 56th, Gyasi Zardes (Jordan Morris, 79th), Paul Arriola (Wil Trapp, 66th)

