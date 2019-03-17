Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cincy, Houston meet in AAC finals

March 17, 2019 7:30 am
 
Cincinnati (27-6, 16-4) vs. Houston (31-2, 18-2)

American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati is set to square off against Houston in the Championship of the AAC tournament. In the regular season, Houston won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last faced each other on March 10, when the Cougars outshot Cincinnati 46.2 percent to 38 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to an 85-69 victory.

STEPPING UP: Houston’s Corey Davis Jr. has averaged 16.8 points while Armoni Brooks has put up 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Bearcats, Jarron Cumberland has averaged 18.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while Tre Scott has put up 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cumberland has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bearcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. Houston has 39 assists on 83 field goals (47 percent) across its past three outings while Cincinnati has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 61 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

