Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

City sues Maryland, DC residents over school residency fraud

March 28, 2019 2:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The city of Washington, D.C., is suing several Maryland families and two current District residents that it says falsified residency records to enroll children in District schools for free.

News outlets report the office of city Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday filed lawsuits against seven adults, three of which worked for the school system at the time of the alleged fraud.

District parents and caregivers can enroll students for free in city public schools, but those outside of the District must pay at least $10,000 a year in tuition.

The lawsuits seek a total of $700,000 in unpaid fees, tuition and benefits. The Washington Post reports the accused families weren’t immediately reached for comment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Racine has said his office is investigating dozens of cases of possible residency fraud.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.