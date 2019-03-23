Listen Live Sports

Clarkson’s Gabel is top player in women’s college hockey

March 23, 2019 2:12 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Clarkson senior Loren Gabel has won the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the top women’s player in Division I college hockey.

Gabel, a native of Kitchener, Ontario, led the nation with 34 goals during the 2018-19 regular season. She also added 29 assists for 63 points. She led the Golden Knights to four NCAA Frozen Four appearances and two national championships.

A two-time ECAC Hockey player of the year, Gabel is Clarkson’s all-time leading scorer. She finished her career with 213 points (116 goals, 97 assists).

Gabel is the second Clarkson player to claim the Kazmaier award, following Jamie Lee Rattray in 2014.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

