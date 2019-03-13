Listen Live Sports

Clayton scores 23 to lead CSU past Morgan St. 81-71

March 13, 2019 12:22 am
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dejuan Clayton had 23 points as Coppin State topped Morgan State 81-71 in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

Clayton hit 12 of 15 free throws.

Chad Andrews-Fulton had 12 points for Coppin State (8-24). Kent Auslander added 12 points and seven rebounds. Justin Steers had 11 points and three blocks for Coppin State.

Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. had 15 points for the Bears (9-21). Stanley Davis added 12 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Burke had 11 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

