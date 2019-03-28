Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Clemson forward Javan White to leave program

March 28, 2019 7:43 pm
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson reserve forward Javan White is transferring after one season with the Tigers.

White is a 6-foot-10, graduate player from Ames, Iowa, who joined Clemson after three seasons at Oral Roberts. Because he had finished his degree, White was immediately eligible to play for the Tigers. White averaged more than eight minutes in 33 games and made two starts. He averaged two points and two rebounds this season.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell thanked White for his hard work since joining the program and “we wish him well in the future,” the coach said.

White has one more season of college eligibility remaining.

