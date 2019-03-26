Listen Live Sports

Clemson starting WR Amari Rodgers injures knee

March 26, 2019 7:51 pm
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting receiver Amari Rodgers sustained a knee injury at practice that will require surgery.

Rodgers had to be carted off the field Monday and tests revealed a torn ACL. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Rodgers got hurt running a routine pass route.

Rodgers said on Twitter that he “would be back better than ever.”

Swinney said if Rodgers’ rehab after surgery goes well, he could return for his junior season.

Rodgers is a 5-foot-10, 215 pound sophomore from Knoxville, Tennessee, and the son of ex-Vols national title quarterback Tee Martin. Rodgers was second on the Tigers national title team with 55 passes for 575 yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers was also Clemson’s leader in punt returns.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

