Clippers-Bucks, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (118)

Temple 0-6 0-0 0, Gallinari 3-9 7-7 14, Zubac 5-8 0-0 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-15 4-5 21, Shamet 4-9 1-1 13, Chandler 5-7 0-0 15, Motley 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 6-12 1-4 13, Green 6-16 0-0 16, Delgado 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 3-5 1-1 9, Thornwell 0-0 3-4 3, Wallace 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 42-92 17-22 118.

MILWAUKEE (128)

Middleton 16-25 3-3 39, Antetokounmpo 10-18 12-14 34, Lopez 4-8 2-4 12, Bledsoe 5-11 2-2 15, Brown 6-10 0-0 15, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Ilyasova 0-2 2-2 2, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Hill 1-4 0-0 2, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 45-86 22-27 128.

L.A. Clippers 25 21 31 41—118 Milwaukee 28 39 33 28—128

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 17-33 (Chandler 5-6, Shamet 4-6, Green 4-8, Robinson 2-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Gallinari 1-4, Temple 0-3), Milwaukee 16-37 (Middleton 4-7, Bledsoe 3-5, Brown 3-6, Lopez 2-5, Antetokounmpo 2-6, Connaughton 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Ilyasova 0-1, Hill 0-2). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 46 (Gallinari, Green 8), Milwaukee 47 (Antetokounmpo, Lopez, Middleton 9). Assists_L.A. Clippers 26 (Temple 5), Milwaukee 25 (Bledsoe 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 21, Milwaukee 21. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A_17,922 (17,500).

