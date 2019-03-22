Clippers-Cavaliers, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (110)

Shamet 4-7 3-4 13, Gallinari 11-15 4-4 27, Zubac 2-2 2-2 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-11 5-5 16, Beverley 3-9 1-2 9, Green 4-7 0-0 8, Harrell 5-8 4-5 14, Chandler 0-3 0-0 0, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-16 1-1 15, Temple 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 42-82 20-23 110.

CLEVELAND (108)

Osman 2-7 5-6 11, Love 8-14 2-3 22, Zizic 0-2 0-0 0, Sexton 9-15 0-0 20, Knight 3-9 0-0 7, Nance Jr. 6-9 1-2 14, Chriss 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 2-8 0-0 4, Clarkson 9-19 0-0 20, Nwaba 3-4 2-2 8, Stauskas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 10-13 108.

L.A. Clippers 25 33 34 18—110 Cleveland 40 20 23 25—108

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 6-26 (Shamet 2-5, Beverley 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Gallinari 1-4, Temple 0-1, Green 0-2, Chandler 0-2, Williams 0-4), Cleveland 12-31 (Love 4-7, Osman 2-3, Sexton 2-4, Clarkson 2-10, Nance Jr. 1-2, Knight 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 43 (Green 9), Cleveland 41 (Nance Jr. 9). Assists_L.A. Clippers 24 (Williams 6), Cleveland 14 (Knight, Osman 3). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 16, Cleveland 22. A_19,432 (20,562).

