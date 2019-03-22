Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers-Cavaliers, Box

March 22, 2019 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. CLIPPERS (110)

Shamet 4-7 3-4 13, Gallinari 11-15 4-4 27, Zubac 2-2 2-2 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-11 5-5 16, Beverley 3-9 1-2 9, Green 4-7 0-0 8, Harrell 5-8 4-5 14, Chandler 0-3 0-0 0, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-16 1-1 15, Temple 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 42-82 20-23 110.

CLEVELAND (108)

Osman 2-7 5-6 11, Love 8-14 2-3 22, Zizic 0-2 0-0 0, Sexton 9-15 0-0 20, Knight 3-9 0-0 7, Nance Jr. 6-9 1-2 14, Chriss 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 2-8 0-0 4, Clarkson 9-19 0-0 20, Nwaba 3-4 2-2 8, Stauskas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 10-13 108.

L.A. Clippers 25 33 34 18—110
Cleveland 40 20 23 25—108

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 6-26 (Shamet 2-5, Beverley 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Gallinari 1-4, Temple 0-1, Green 0-2, Chandler 0-2, Williams 0-4), Cleveland 12-31 (Love 4-7, Osman 2-3, Sexton 2-4, Clarkson 2-10, Nance Jr. 1-2, Knight 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 43 (Green 9), Cleveland 41 (Nance Jr. 9). Assists_L.A. Clippers 24 (Williams 6), Cleveland 14 (Knight, Osman 3). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 16, Cleveland 22. A_19,432 (20,562).

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.