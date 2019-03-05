Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Clippers-Lakers, Box

March 5, 2019 1:02 am
 
L.A. CLIPPERS (113)

Shamet 3-8 3-3 12, Gallinari 9-15 2-3 23, Zubac 3-4 1-2 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-9 3-3 14, Beverley 4-8 2-2 13, Harrell 7-15 0-2 14, Green 1-5 0-0 3, Wallace 1-3 2-2 4, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, L.Williams 8-15 5-5 21, Temple 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 41-83 20-24 113.

L.A. LAKERS (105)

James 9-18 8-12 27, Kuzma 5-15 2-2 13, McGee 3-8 1-1 7, Rondo 10-18 0-0 24, Bullock 3-10 1-1 7, Muscala 1-4 3-4 6, Wagner 0-2 0-0 0, Caruso 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 1-5 1-1 4, Hart 6-11 3-3 17. Totals 38-91 19-24 105.

L.A. Clippers 26 35 30 22—113
L.A. Lakers 34 23 28 20—105

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 11-29 (Gallinari 3-5, Beverley 3-6, Shamet 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Green 1-4, Temple 0-1, L.Williams 0-4), L.A. Lakers 10-38 (Rondo 4-10, Hart 2-4, Muscala 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Kuzma 1-5, James 1-6, Wagner 0-1, Bullock 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 50 (Harrell 11), L.A. Lakers 40 (Rondo 10). Assists_L.A. Clippers 25 (L.Williams, Harrell 5), L.A. Lakers 22 (Rondo 12). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 22, L.A. Lakers 21. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), Temple, Beverley, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), Hart. A_18,997 (18,997).

The Associated Press

