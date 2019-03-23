Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Coach accused in admissions scheme resigns from URI job

March 23, 2019 1:26 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island says its tennis coach implicated in a college admissions scheme has resigned.

The university said in a statement Saturday that Gordon Ernst notified the university Friday that he’s stepping down.

Court documents allege that while Ernst coached at Georgetown University, he was paid more than $2.7 million and designated at least 12 applicants as recruits, facilitating their admission to Georgetown.

Ernst was hired in Rhode Island in August. He was placed on administrative leave when he was swept up in the nationwide admissions scheme.

Coaches are accused of taking bribes and prominent parents are accused of angling to get their children into top schools by portraying them as recruited athletes.

URI has said that its athletic director contacted Georgetown before hiring Ernst and received a positive recommendation.

