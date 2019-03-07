Listen Live Sports

Coastal Carolina tops South Alabama 92-70

March 7, 2019 9:45 pm
 
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Zac Cuthbertson had 28 points as Coastal Carolina romped past South Alabama 92-70 on Thursday night.

Tyrell Gumbs-Frater had 17 points for Coastal Carolina (15-14, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference). Devante Jones added 15 points. Ajay Sanders had 12 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Coastal Carolina scored 55 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Trhae Mitchell had 22 points for the Jaguars (14-16, 7-10). Josh Ajayi added 13 points. Herb McGee had six rebounds.

The Chanticleers evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. South Alabama defeated Coastal Carolina 84-77 on Jan. 5. Coastal Carolina finishes out the regular season against Troy at home on Saturday. South Alabama finishes out the regular season against Appalachian State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

