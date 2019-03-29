Listen Live Sports

Cohen carries Green Bay by Bakersfield 80-65 in CIT quarters

March 29, 2019 10:33 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Sandy Cohen III had 15 points to lead five Green Bay players in double figures as the Phoenix beat Cal State Bakersfield 80-65 in the quarterfinals of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament on Friday night.

PJ Pipes, Trevian Bell and Cody Schwartz added 13 points apiece for the Phoenix. JayQuan McCloud chipped in 10 points.

Rickey Holden had 20 points for the Roadrunners (18-16). Taze Moore added 18 points. Justin McCall had 10 points.

