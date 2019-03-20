Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cohen III carries Green Bay over E. Tennessee St. 102-94

March 20, 2019 9:50 pm
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Sandy Cohen III had 29 points as Green Bay defeated East Tennessee State 102-94 in the first round of the CIT on Wednesday night.

JayQuan McCloud had 19 points for Green Bay (18-16). Josh McNair added 16 points. Tank Hemphill had 15 points for the visiting team.

Green Bay is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Daivien Williamson had 19 points for the Buccaneers (24-10). Kevon Tucker added 17 points. Isaiah Tisdale had 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

