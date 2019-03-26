Listen Live Sports

Cohen scores 20 to lead Green Bay past FIU 98-68 in CIT

March 26, 2019 10:24 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Sandy Cohen III had 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as Green Bay routed Florida International 98-68 in the CIT second round on Tuesday night.

Cohen made 8 of 10 foul shots.

JayQuan McCloud had 17 points and five assists for Green Bay (19-16). Tank Hemphill added 12 points and nine rebounds. Manny Patterson had 10 points and eight rebounds for the hosts.

Green Bay scored 53 first-half points after scoring 59 in the first 20 minutes of a 102-94 victory over East Tennessee State in the first round.

Devon Andrews had 15 points for the Panthers (20-14), which finished the season tied for the second-most wins in program history. Trejon Jacob added 13 points. Elhadji Dieng had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

