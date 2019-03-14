Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cole scores 23 to lift Howard over Bethune-Cookman 80-71

March 14, 2019 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — RJ Cole had 23 points as Howard topped Bethune-Cookman 80-71 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Charles Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for Howard (17-15). Raymond Bethea Jr. added 11 points. Chad Lott had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Howard.

Cletrell Pope had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five steals for the Wildcats (14-17). Houston Smith added 13 points and six rebounds. Malik Maitland had 12 points.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.