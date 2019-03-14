Cole scores 23 to lift Howard over Bethune-Cookman 80-71

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — RJ Cole had 23 points as Howard topped Bethune-Cookman 80-71 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Charles Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for Howard (17-15). Raymond Bethea Jr. added 11 points. Chad Lott had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Howard.

Cletrell Pope had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five steals for the Wildcats (14-17). Houston Smith added 13 points and six rebounds. Malik Maitland had 12 points.

