Cole scores 23 to lift Howard over Savannah St. 81-76

March 2, 2019 8:52 pm
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — RJ Cole had 23 points as Howard extended its road winning streak to seven games, edging past Savannah State 81-76 on Saturday night.

Charles Williams had 15 points for Howard (15-15, 9-6 Mid-Eastern Conference). Chad Lott added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Foster had 11 points for the road team.

Zaquavian Smith scored a season-high 21 points for the Tigers (10-19, 7-8). Jaquan Dotson added 17 points and 15 rebounds. Zach Sellers had 11 points.

Howard finishes out the regular season against Norfolk State on the road on Thursday. Savannah State finishes out the regular season against South Carolina State on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

