The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Coll. Of Charleston defeats UNC-Wilmington 70-61

March 2, 2019 6:47 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jarrell Brantley scored 23 points and hauled in 10 rebounds, Grant Riller added 22 points and College of Charleston defeated UNC Wilmington 70-61 on Saturday, winning eight of its last 10 games to end the regular season.

College of Charleston (23-8, 12-6 Colonial Athletic Conference) earned the No. 3 seed and will face sixth-seeded Drexel in next Sunday’s conference tournament quarterfinals.

Devontae Cacok had 16 points and 18 rebounds for the Seahawks (9-22, 5-13), who claimed the tenth and final tournament seed. Ty Gadsden added 15 points. Kai Toews had seven assists.

Jeantal Cylla, the Seahawks’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, shot just 2 of 11 for seven points, playing just 20 minutes because of four fouls.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks this season. College of Charleston defeated UNC Wilmington 73-66 on Dec. 29.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

