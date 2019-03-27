Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Invitational Glance

March 27, 2019 9:59 pm
 
All Times EDT
First Round
Tuesday, March 19

Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84

Wednesday, March 20

West Virginia 77, Grand Canyon 63

Coastal Carolina 81, Howard 72

South Florida 82, Stony Brook 79, OT

Longwood 90, Southern Mississippi 68

DePaul 100, Central Michigan 86

Brown 83, UAB 78

Loyola Marymount 56, Cal Baptist 55

Quarterfinals
Monday, March 25

Coastal Carolina 109, West Virginia 91

South Florida 66, Utah Valley 57

DePaul 97, Longwood 89

Loyola Marymount 81, Brown 63

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 27

DePaul 92, Coastal Carolina 87

Thursday, March 28

Loyola Marymount (22-11) at South Florida (21-13), 7 p.m.

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Monday, April 1

DePaul (18-15) vs. Loyola Marymount-South Florida winner, TBA

Wednesday, April 3

DePaul (18-15) vs. Loyola Marymount-South Florida winner, TBA

Friday, April 5

DePaul (18-15) vs. Loyola Marymount-South Florida winner, if necessary, TBA

