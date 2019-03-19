Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
College Basketball Invitational Glance

March 19, 2019 11:05 pm
 
All Times EDT
First Round
Tuesday, March 19

Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84

Wednesday, March 20

Grand Canyon (20-12) at West Virginia (14-20), 7 p.m.

Howard (17-16) at Coastal Carolina (15-16), 7 p.m.

Stony Brook (24-8) at South Florida (19-13), 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi (20-12) at Longwood (15-17), 7 p.m.

Central Michigan (23-11) at DePaul (15-15), 8 p.m.

UAB (20-14) at Brown (19-11), 7 p.m.

Loyola Marymount (20-11) at California Baptist (16-14), 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Monday, March 25

Grand Canyon-West Virginia winner vs. Howard-Coastal Carolina winner, TBA

Stony Brook-South Florida winner vs. Utah Valley (24-9), TBA

Central Michigan-DePaul winner vs. Southern Mississippi-Longwood winner, TBA

Loyola Marymount-California Baptist winner vs. UAB-Brown winner, TBA

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 21

TBD teams reseeded

Thursday, March 22

TBD teams reseeded

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Monday, April 1

TBD

Wednesday, April 3

TBD

Friday, April 5

TBD, if necessary

