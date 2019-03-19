College Basketball Invitational Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Tuesday, March 19
Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84
Grand Canyon (20-12) at West Virginia (14-20), 7 p.m.
Howard (17-16) at Coastal Carolina (15-16), 7 p.m.
Stony Brook (24-8) at South Florida (19-13), 7 p.m.
Southern Mississippi (20-12) at Longwood (15-17), 7 p.m.
Central Michigan (23-11) at DePaul (15-15), 8 p.m.
UAB (20-14) at Brown (19-11), 7 p.m.
Loyola Marymount (20-11) at California Baptist (16-14), 10 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Monday, March 25
Grand Canyon-West Virginia winner vs. Howard-Coastal Carolina winner, TBA
Stony Brook-South Florida winner vs. Utah Valley (24-9), TBA
Central Michigan-DePaul winner vs. Southern Mississippi-Longwood winner, TBA
Loyola Marymount-California Baptist winner vs. UAB-Brown winner, TBA
|Semifinals
|Wednesday, March 21
TBD teams reseeded
TBD teams reseeded
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
|Monday, April 1
TBD
TBD
TBD, if necessary
